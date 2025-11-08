Hello User
Trump Chuckles As Hungary PM Orban Says Ukraine Needs A 'Miracle' To Win Russia War | WATCH

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 02:32 pm IST Livemint

President Donald Trump issues a bold warning on protecting the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency! In a fiery speech at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Trump declared that losing the dollar’s status would be like losing a major world war and vowed to impose tariffs on BRICS nations discussing alternatives to the dollar. Discover the details of his 10% tariff strategy and what it means for the U.S. economy!