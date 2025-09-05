Trump Claims ‘India Kills Us With Tariffs’ As Trade Tensions Sore

Trump escalates trade war with India, claiming it’s the “most highly tariffed nation” on a radio show! Boasting he knows tariffs “better than anyone,” Trump slams India’s trade barriers, citing a “one-sided disaster” while imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods and 25% on Russian oil imports. As India pushes back, will Trump’s tactics alienate a key ally and drive New Delhi closer to Russia and China?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.