Trump Claims ‘India Kills Us With Tariffs’ As Trade Tensions Sore

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:24 pm IST

Trump escalates trade war with India, claiming it’s the “most highly tariffed nation” on a radio show! Boasting he knows tariffs “better than anyone,” Trump slams India’s trade barriers, citing a “one-sided disaster” while imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods and 25% on Russian oil imports. As India pushes back, will Trump’s tactics alienate a key ally and drive New Delhi closer to Russia and China?