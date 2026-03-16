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Trump Claims Iran Forces 'Destroyed', Demands NATO & China Help Guard Strait Of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, claimed that U.S. military operations have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, including its air defense systems, navy, and air force. Trump said Iran is seeking negotiations but insisted Tehran is not yet ready to meet U.S. demands. He also called on other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that many nations depend on oil shipments passing through the critical waterway. The President specifically urged NATO allies and China to contribute to policing the region amid rising tensions.

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Published16 Mar 2026, 09:50 AM IST
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Trump Claims Iran Forces 'Destroyed', Demands Help Guard Strait Of Hormuz
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