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Trump Claims Iran's Inflation Hit 150% | Says Tehran 'Can’t Pay Soldiers' Amid Sanctions | Watch

Donald Trump said he “hopes” Iran’s economy fails as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed Iran’s inflation had reached 150% and alleged that Tehran was struggling to pay its soldiers due to crippling U.S. sanctions. The remarks came as Trump defended his maximum pressure strategy, saying the sanctions campaign was weakening Iran’s financial system. Trump also said he did not want war with Iran despite the growing confrontation in the region.

Livemint
Published6 May 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Trump Claims Iran's Inflation Hit 150% | Says Tehran ‘Can’t Pay Soldiers’
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