#Trump Claims #OilPrices Are Lower Now Compared To #Biden & #Obama Era

US President Donald Trump claimed inflation has fallen to 1.7% over the last three months and said he inherited high prices from the previous administration. He also pointed to lower oil prices compared with the Biden and Obama eras, adding that prices would drop further once the Iran conflict ends. Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a top priority, describing the current military effort as “a very small price to pay” for national and global security. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d