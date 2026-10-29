#Trump Claims #Tariffs Bringing Factories And #Jobs Back To #America

US President Donald Trump claimed in Ohio that his tariffs have led to more factories and plants being built than ever before. He highlighted several investments: the U.S. Paper Mill Company returning paper manufacturing to the town, Kenworth Truck Plant adding 1,000 jobs this year, General Motors, Honda and Stellantis spending $1 billion to expand auto manufacturing, Bayer’s $2.2 billion investment in New Albany, SoftBank building a major natural gas power plant in Pike County, and Cleveland-Cliffs investing $500 million in steel production. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d