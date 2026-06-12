Trump Claims US-Iran War Could End in Days, Says Tehran Ready for Deal & Hormuz Blockade Lift Ahead?

Donald Trump has hinted that a major U.S.-Iran agreement could be signed within days, raising questions about whether the months-long conflict between Washington and Tehran is finally nearing an end. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he believes Iran’s leadership has approved the deal and confirmed that lifting the blockade would be part of the agreement. The comments come after months of missile exchanges, military strikes, and escalating tensions across the Gulf region. Trump also claimed that Iran wants a deal “every bit as much” as the United States and even suggested that the war may already be effectively over. As diplomatic efforts intensify, Qatar has emerged as a key mediator while Tehran signals progress but says a final decision has yet to be made. Reports indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei's approval could be the final hurdle before any formal agreement is announced.