Trump Defeated? Iran-Linked Tankers Transit Through Hormuz Via New Route Amid U.S. Blockade

On the third day of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, at least two US-sanctioned, Iran-linked vessels successfully entered the Persian Gulf by taking a new, risky route hugging the Iranian coastline and threading between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands.The G Summer (LPG carrier) and the massive Hong Lu supertanker (capable of carrying 2 million barrels) both used this circuitous path along Iranian waters to avoid interception. Other vessels, including the bulk carrier Rosalina and container ships Golbon and Kashan, followed similar routes.US CENTCOM claims no breaches and says nine vessels turned back, while Iran claims one of its supertankers broke the blockade.With no laden Iranian oil tankers exiting yet, up to 1.7 million barrels per day of exports remain at serious risk.