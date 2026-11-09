#Trump Defends #Nvidia CEO #JensenHuang Amid Affair Row

US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying he has not spoken to him about the matter but considers him “a fine person.” Asked if Huang should remain in his role, Trump replied, “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.” He added that he has not heard of Huang doing anything wrong and may take him along on an upcoming Asia trip. Nvidia’s board is set to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d