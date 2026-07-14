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Trump Demands Gulf Nations Pay US For Hormuz Protection, Claims US Controls 50% Of World's Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump made explosive remarks on the escalating Iran conflict, claiming the United States controls more than 50% of the world's oil supply through its own production and allied influence. Trump also demanded that wealthy Gulf nations—including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait—reimburse the U.S. for protecting the Strait of Hormuz. He confirmed American strikes targeting Iran's Strait-related capabilities, defended the military campaign, and insisted Washington remains open to a negotiated deal with Tehran despite the ongoing escalation.

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Published14 Jul 2026, 12:54 PM IST
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Trump Claims US Controls 50% Of World's Oil
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