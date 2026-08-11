Trump Demands Iran Pay Damages as US Tightens Grip on Hormuz | 'Damage of Over 50-year Period...'

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran pay compensation for people he says were killed or injured in wars, attacks and protests, adding a fresh hurdle to efforts to revive peace talks. Trump also claimed that the US Navy currently controls the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and said American forces had swept the waterway for Iranian mines. The comments come as tensions remain high over the crucial oil shipping route and negotiations with Tehran. Trump’s latest demands could further complicate efforts to reopen Hormuz and reach a broader agreement with Iran.