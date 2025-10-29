Trump Deports 50+ Indians In "Chains, Handcuffs With No Access To Bathroom For 25 Hours" | Watch

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 12:08 am IST

Over 50 Indian nationals were deported from the United States to India in handcuffs and shackles with access to bathroom for 25 hours. Officials confirmed that the deportees, mostly from Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, and Hyderabad, had been detained in the U.S. for illegal entry through the ‘donkey route.’ The deportation comes as Washington intensifies its crackdown on illegal migration under Trump. Watch full report.