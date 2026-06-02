Trump Explodes At Netanyahu As Iran Issues Chilling Warning To Israel Over Beirut | Watch

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly at odds over the escalating Lebanon crisis, as Iran issues a stark warning to Israel over any potential strike on Beirut. Reports suggest Trump pushed for restraint during a heated conversation with Netanyahu, while Tehran warned that attacks on Lebanon could trigger wider regional consequences. Iran also urged residents of northern Israel to evacuate if Beirut comes under attack, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict. Will diplomacy prevail, or is the region heading toward a dangerous new escalation?