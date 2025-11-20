English
Business News/ Videos / Trump FIRES SHOT At Elon Musk Hours After Reconciling At U.S- Saudi Investment Forum | Watch

Trump FIRES SHOT At Elon Musk Hours After Reconciling At U.S- Saudi Investment Forum | Watch

Updated: 20 Nov 2025, 12:56 am IST Livemint

A new remark by President Donald Trump directed at Elon Musk has triggered a fresh wave of attention online, coming just hours after both leaders appeared to reset ties at a high-profile U.S.–Saudi investment forum. Trump’s comments, made during a wide-ranging speech, have renewed interest in his past interactions with the Tesla and SpaceX chief, prompting debate across social platforms. Watch.

 
