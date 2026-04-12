Trump Flags China As 'Big Problems' After Vance Fails Iran Truce Deal | WATCH

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Beijing, saying China will face “big problems” if it supplies air defence systems or weapons to Iran. This comes shortly after Vice President JD Vance returned from 21 hours of indirect talks in Islamabad with no ceasefire deal and no clear roadmap. Vance stated that Iran “chose not to accept our terms.” Trump claimed the US has “already won” militarily against Iran and is now focusing on the risk of a growing China–Iran axis. He reiterated that America holds strong leverage and “we win regardless.” The remarks highlight US concerns over Chinese military support to Tehran amid the fragile ceasefire and ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.