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Trump Floats ‘Trump Strait’ for Hormuz Amid Escalating Iran War Showdown | Details

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait” as tensions with Iran intensify. Trump blamed Tehran for the deaths of American service members, claiming Iran has killed thousands, while making the provocative suggestion about the strategic waterway. The remarks come amid a wider confrontation over maritime security and control of one of the world’s most important energy routes.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 08:18 PM IST
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Trump Floats ‘Trump Strait’ for Hormuz Amid Escalating Iran War Showdown
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