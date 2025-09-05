English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 05 2025 15:56:06
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.50 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 691.85 0.63%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 328.70 -0.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.65 0.54%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 937.65 0.30%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Goes On Anti-India Rant As PM Modi Shares Laughs With Putin, Xi Jinping At SCO Summit

Trump Goes On Anti-India Rant As PM Modi Shares Laughs With Putin, Xi Jinping At SCO Summit

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:45 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again strongly criticised India’s trade policies in a new post. He described the economic relationship as one-sided while pointing to India’s reliance on Russia for key imports. His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with global leaders, Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit. Washington’s recent tariff hikes have further complicated ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue