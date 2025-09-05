U.S. President Donald Trump has once again strongly criticised India’s trade policies in a new post. He described the economic relationship as one-sided while pointing to India’s reliance on Russia for key imports. His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with global leaders, Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit. Washington’s recent tariff hikes have further complicated ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S.
