Business News/ Videos / 'Trump Has Picked The Wrong Enemy In Jerome Powell & The Fed Reserve'; American Economist Explains

'Trump Has Picked The Wrong Enemy In Jerome Powell & The Fed Reserve'; American Economist Explains

Updated: 15 Jan 2026, 03:01 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

American Economist Jeff Ferry speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT and explains why Trump's fed overhaul and seeking removal of Jerome Powell is a step in the wrong direction and how disastrous it would be for the world economy if Trump succeeds in doing so. #jeffferry #donaldtrump #fedreserve #federalreserve #jeromepowell #usa #currency #dollar #abhinavtrivedi #usdebt #recession #depression

 
