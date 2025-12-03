English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 03 2025 15:55:51
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 268.30 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 356.55 -1.40%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 400.55 -0.12%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 951.40 -1.69%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.90 -0.51%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Hates JD Vance? Calls His Vice President 'Incompetent' In An Incoherent Rant | Watch

Trump Hates JD Vance? Calls His Vice President 'Incompetent' In An Incoherent Rant | Watch

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 11:45 pm IST Livemint

Latest remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a televised Cabinet meeting have drawn renewed scrutiny after his comments appeared to reference Vice President JD Vance while addressing an unrelated question on a state-level investigation. The exchange, which unfolded as reporters asked about developments in Minnesota, quickly shifted into broader political commentary that has prompted fresh discussion across U.S. media circles. Observers are examining the context of the remarks, the timing, and how they fit into ongoing national political dynamics. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue