Trump Hates JD Vance? Calls His Vice President 'Incompetent' In An Incoherent Rant | Watch

Trump Hates JD Vance? Calls His Vice President 'Incompetent' In An Incoherent Rant | Watch

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 11:45 pm IST Livemint

Latest remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a televised Cabinet meeting have drawn renewed scrutiny after his comments appeared to reference Vice President JD Vance while addressing an unrelated question on a state-level investigation. The exchange, which unfolded as reporters asked about developments in Minnesota, quickly shifted into broader political commentary that has prompted fresh discussion across U.S. media circles. Observers are examining the context of the remarks, the timing, and how they fit into ongoing national political dynamics. Watch.