Trump Hilariously Reveals How 'Missiles' Don't Let Him Sleep On Planes | WATCH

Trump Jokes He Stays Awake on Planes “Watching for Missiles and Enemies”! At the National Prayer Breakfast, US President Donald Trump quipped he refuses to sleep mid-flight: “I don’t like sleeping on planes… I like looking out the window and watching for missiles and enemies, actually.” Roaring laughter from the crowd as Trump delivers wide-ranging speech with classic humor.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.