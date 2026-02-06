English
Trump Hilariously Reveals How 'Missiles' Don't Let Him Sleep On Planes | WATCH

Trump Hilariously Reveals How 'Missiles' Don't Let Him Sleep On Planes | WATCH

Updated: 06 Feb 2026, 11:54 pm IST Livemint

Trump Jokes He Stays Awake on Planes “Watching for Missiles and Enemies”! At the National Prayer Breakfast, US President Donald Trump quipped he refuses to sleep mid-flight: “I don’t like sleeping on planes… I like looking out the window and watching for missiles and enemies, actually.” Roaring laughter from the crowd as Trump delivers wide-ranging speech with classic humor.

 
