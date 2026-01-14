Trump Just Made Visiting U.S. Way MORE Difficult & Expensive | Explained

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 10:35 pm IST

US Tightens Borders BIG Time for 2026! New Proclamation (Dec 16, 2025) bans visas from 19 conflict/crisis countries (full freeze from Jan 1) & partially suspends tourist/business/student/exchange visas for another 19 nations. Single-entry, 3-month limit only. Plus: Visa bonds up to $15,000 (refundable only on strict compliance—no asylum, no overstay). Indians NOT banned, but many Asian/African/Caribbean travellers hit hard. Travel plans? Rethink!