Trump Justifies U.S. Tariffs On Canada During PM Carney's White House Visit | WATCH

Updated: 07 Oct 2025, 11:36 pm IST

Canadian PM Mark Carney meets Trump in Oval Office amid trade tensions and U.S. shutdown chaos! As the only G7 nation without a deal, Canada faces 35% tariffs on goods, with steel at 50% and vehicles at 25%. Carney seeks revival past August deadline, while Trump jokes about a U.S.-Canada merger. Amid shutdown furloughs, Carney backs Trump's Israel-Gaza plan. Watch the high-stakes diplomacy!