Business News/ Videos / Trump LAMBASTS Macron After France Rejects Gaza Board Of Peace Invite | WATCH

Trump LAMBASTS Macron After France Rejects Gaza Board Of Peace Invite | WATCH

Updated: 20 Jan 2026, 10:56 pm IST Livemint

Trump THREATENS 200% Tariff on French Wines & Champagne! Furious at Macron's refusal to join Gaza Board of Peace, US President blasts French counterpart: Nobody wants him—he’s out soon. Vows massive tariffs unless Macron joins. Escalating trade war rhetoric amid global tensions over Middle East reconstruction plan.

 
