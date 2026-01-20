Trump LAMBASTS Macron After France Rejects Gaza Board Of Peace Invite | WATCH

Trump THREATENS 200% Tariff on French Wines & Champagne! Furious at Macron's refusal to join Gaza Board of Peace, US President blasts French counterpart: Nobody wants him—he’s out soon. Vows massive tariffs unless Macron joins. Escalating trade war rhetoric amid global tensions over Middle East reconstruction plan.
