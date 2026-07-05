Trump Lauds ‘Golden Age Of America’ At July 4th Freedom 250 Celebration Speech | WATCH

President Donald Trump celebrated the 250th anniversary of US independence with a stirring speech on the National Mall, praising America’s “unmatched” achievements and “unlimited” potential.He thanked veterans, including those who fought in the Korean War, and declared: “Our country is stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before.”The address came amid Middle East tensions, economic challenges, and domestic political uncertainties ahead of midterms.