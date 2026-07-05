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Trump Lauds ‘Golden Age Of America’ At July 4th Freedom 250 Celebration Speech | WATCH

President Donald Trump celebrated the 250th anniversary of US independence with a stirring speech on the National Mall, praising America’s “unmatched” achievements and “unlimited” potential.He thanked veterans, including those who fought in the Korean War, and declared: “Our country is stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before.”The address came amid Middle East tensions, economic challenges, and domestic political uncertainties ahead of midterms.

Livemint
Published5 Jul 2026, 05:28 PM IST
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Trump Lauds ‘Golden Age Of America’ At July 4th Freedom 250 Celebration Speech
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