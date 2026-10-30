#Trump Lauds Working Families Tax Cut Act Amid #usa Midterm Polls

US President Donald Trump said that with a Republican Congress he signed the Working Families Tax Cut Act, describing it as the largest tax cuts in American history. Key measures he highlighted include no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for seniors. Watch President Trump’s full remarks on the Working Families Tax Cut Act and its key provisions. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d