Trump Locks Down U.S.-Held Venezuela Oil Profits Under New Order | Explained

Trump SIGNS Order to PROTECT Billions in Venezuelan Oil Funds in US! Executive action declares national emergency—freezes oil revenue in Treasury accounts from court/creditor seizures. Comes days after US captures Maduro & wife on drug charges. White House: Essential for economic/political stabilization. Aims to lower US fuel prices & rebuild Venezuela's output (world's largest reserves). Skepticism from oil giants burned by past nationalization.
