English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 09 2026 15:50:05
  1. ITC share price
  2. 337.10 -1.11%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 284.40 0.32%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 418.85 0.77%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.30 -1.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 939.25 -0.78%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Locks Down U.S.-Held Venezuela Oil Profits Under New Order | Explained

Trump Locks Down U.S.-Held Venezuela Oil Profits Under New Order | Explained

Updated: 11 Jan 2026, 04:21 pm IST Livemint

Trump SIGNS Order to PROTECT Billions in Venezuelan Oil Funds in US! Executive action declares national emergency—freezes oil revenue in Treasury accounts from court/creditor seizures. Comes days after US captures Maduro & wife on drug charges. White House: Essential for economic/political stabilization. Aims to lower US fuel prices & rebuild Venezuela's output (world's largest reserves). Skepticism from oil giants burned by past nationalization.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue