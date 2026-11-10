#Trump Makes Another Big Claim About Ongoing #iranwar

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran’s manufacturing capability has been reduced by about 85 per cent and said Tehran is now “talking very politely” with the United States. “There is a good chance that that could get ended,” Trump said, adding that at the conclusion of the military engagement, the world would be far safer. He also warned that if the US has to go back in, it is “locked and loaded and ready to go.” Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d