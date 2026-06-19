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Trump Mocks Netanyahu On Global Stage, Says 'Bibi Gets A Little Excited,' Slams Attacks On Lebanon

Donald Trump's latest remarks on Benjamin Netanyahu have drawn global attention as differences emerge between Washington and Israel over the situation in Lebanon. Speaking at the G7 Summit in France, Trump publicly commented on Israel's military actions and addressed his disagreements with the Israeli Prime Minister while discussing broader regional developments. Watch.

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Published19 Jun 2026, 02:20 AM IST
Trump Mocks Netanyahu On Global Stage, Says ‘Bibi Gets A Little Excited’
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