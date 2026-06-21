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Trump Moves U.S. Jets Out Of Israel After Clash Between JD Vance And Israeli Ministers Over Iran

A reported decision by the Trump administration to relocate a portion of US military aircraft from Israel has drawn attention amid growing debate over Washington's approach to the Middle East. Comments by US Vice President J.D. Vance and responses from Israeli ministers have further highlighted tensions surrounding regional security and diplomacy. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Trump Moves Jets Out Of Israel After Clash Between Vance And Israeli Ministers
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