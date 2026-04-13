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Trump Now Threatens More Tariffs On China Over Alleged Arms Supply To Iran | Explained

US President Donald Trump has warned China it will face immediate 50% tariffs on all goods if caught supplying military equipment to Iran, including shoulder-fired MANPADS anti-aircraft missiles capable of downing helicopters and low-flying jets. Trump told Fox News he doubts Beijing would do it due to his relationship with Xi Jinping, but added “maybe they did a little bit at the beginning” and made the tariff threat clear: “If we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff — that’s a staggering amount.” China has categorically denied providing weapons to any party in the conflict. The explosive warning comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire (which China reportedly helped broker) and right after the collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, raising fears of a dangerous new US-China front.

Livemint
Published13 Apr 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Trump Now Threatens More Tariffs On China Over Alleged Arms Supply To Iran
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