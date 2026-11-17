Trump Plans High-Stakes Talks With Xi, Putin & Kim Jong Un, Ukraine and Iran Also on Agenda | Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined an ambitious diplomatic agenda, signalling possible high-stakes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Ahead of his China visit, Trump says discussions will cover economics, trade, denuclearisation, Iran and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He also claimed Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers every month. With several major global issues on the table, Trump's upcoming meetings could have significant geopolitical and economic implications.