Trump Praises Egypt's El-Sisi For 'Very Important Role' In Gaza Peace Deal | Watch

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 05:18 pm IST

During a high-profile summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, President Donald Trump praised Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for playing a “very important role” in brokering the Gaza ceasefire. He reaffirmed that U.S. support for the agreement will be “all the way,” and confirmed that “phase two” of negotiations has begun. Trump also thanked regional allies—including Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt—for their mediation, declaring that together they have achieved “peace in the Middle East.”