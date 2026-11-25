Trump Prepares Fresh Tariffs on India and China Over Industrial Subsidies: What Could Change?

The Trump administration is preparing fresh tariffs on India, China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and other major trading partners, accusing them of using government subsidies to create an unfair advantage for their manufacturers. The proposed duties follow investigations launched under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, which allows Washington to impose tariffs in response to what it considers unfair trade practices. The final rates have not been announced, but India and Vietnam could face higher duties, while China is expected to be hit hardest. The EU, Japan and South Korea could face tariffs of 15% or less. The measures may cover a wide range of exports, with some products such as steel, aluminium and automobiles potentially excluded because they already face separate US duties.