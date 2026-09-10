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Trump Promises $5,000 'Dividend' to Americans if Republicans Retain Congress

US President Donald Trump said on September 9 that he would pay every American adult a $5,000 'Trump dividend' if Republicans retain control of Congress in November's midterm election, an extraordinary attempt to persuade voters to back his party. Watch!

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Published10 Sep 2026, 10:07 AM IST
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Trump Promises $5,000 'Dividend' to Americans if Republicans Retain Congress
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