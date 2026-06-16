Trump Publicly Admonishes Netanyahu For 'Throwing Negative Light' On His 'Big Iran Deal'

US President Donald Trump publicly admonished Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for criticising his Iran peace deal, accusing him of “throwing negative light” on the agreement. Speaking at the G7 Summit in France, Trump delivered a strong defence of his role in the region, saying: “If it weren’t for the United States of America, with me… Israel would not exist right now. Israel would have been blown off the face of the earth, 100 percent.” The sharp remarks highlight growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu amid ongoing negotiations with Iran. Watch Trump’s strong warning to Netanyahu over the Iran deal.