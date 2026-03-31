Trump Publicly SHAMES Allies UK, France Over Lack Of Support In Iran War | Details

Trump Warns UK & France: “US Won’t Help You Anymore” – Explosive Rift Over Iran War & Strait of Hormuz. In a fiery Truth Social rant, President Donald Trump publicly attacked two of America’s closest allies — the United Kingdom and France — for refusing to join US military action against Iran. Trump accused France of blocking US supply planes and called the UK “cowardly” for not helping reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned both nations they can no longer count on American support, telling them to “build up some delayed courage” and “go get your own oil.” The outburst comes as the Iran war has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, causing severe jet fuel shortages for Europe while Trump simultaneously teases peace talks with Tehran.