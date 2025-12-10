Trump in Pennsylvania: Why don’t we get immigrants from Norway & Sweden instead of s—hole countries? Revives 2018 controversy, calls Haiti, Afghanistan, Somalia filthy, disgusting hellholes ridden with crime. Claims inflation solved, Democrats invented affordability hoax to hurt him. Official White House event turns into fiery rally ahead of midterms.
