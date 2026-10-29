#Trump Reacts To #FlavioBolsonaro Claiming #Brazil Presidency

US President Donald Trump responded cautiously after Flávio Bolsonaro declared himself the rightful president of Brazil following his election loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “I’m not going to make a comment about that… I won’t get involved. It was a very strange election, that’s for sure,” Trump said.The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions in Brazil after the closely watched 2026 presidential runoff. Watch President Trump’s reaction to Flávio Bolsonaro’s claim and the latest on Brazil’s post-election developments. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d