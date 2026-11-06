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Trump Reacts To Impeachment Fears After Democrats Takeover Congress In Midterms

With Democrats reportedly taking control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms, questions are rising over whether President Donald Trump could face a third impeachment. According to reports, Democratic control of Congress would give the party greater scope to investigate the administration, challenge nominees and intensify oversight during Trump’s final two years in office. Watch the analysis on what a Democratic Congress could mean for Trump and the possibility of fresh impeachment proceedings.

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Published6 Nov 2026, 05:15 PM IST
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Trump Reacts To Impeachment Fears After Democrats Takeover Congress In Midterms
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