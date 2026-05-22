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#Trump Says He's Skipping Son's Wedding For 'A Thing Called #Iran’ Amid #westasiaconflict | WATCH

US President Donald Trump said he will try to attend the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., but admitted the timing is difficult due to the ongoing Iran war and the wider Middle East crisis. Don Jr. is set to marry socialite Bettina Anderson this weekend in a private ceremony on a small island in the Bahamas, with close family and friends in attendance. Trump described it as a personal family event even as he continues to manage major international tensions.

Livemint
Published22 May 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Trump Says He's Skipping Son's Wedding For A Thing Called Iran
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HomeVideos#Trump Says He's Skipping Son's Wedding For 'A Thing Called #Iran’ Amid #westasiaconflict | WATCH
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