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Trump Says India-US Trade Deal 'Very Close' | Best 8 Mins of Modi-Trump Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States and India are “very close” to a trade deal following a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in France. Trump praised Modi as a “tough negotiator” and also hinted at a future visit to India. The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and expand bilateral trade between the two countries.

Livemint
Published18 Jun 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Trump Says India-US Trade Deal 'Very Close' | Best 8 Mins of Modi-Trump Meeting
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