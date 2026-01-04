English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 02 2026 15:55:47
  1. ITC share price
  2. 350.15 -3.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.85 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 352.00 4.67%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 2,195.10 -1.04%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 403.10 1.36%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Says Maduro, Wife Captured, Flown Out As U.S. Conducts 'Large Scale Strike' On Venezuela

Trump Says Maduro, Wife Captured, Flown Out As U.S. Conducts 'Large Scale Strike' On Venezuela

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:41 am IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted that American forces carried out strikes linked to Venezuela, claiming that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in the operation. Trump’s statement came just hours after a powerful explosion rocked Caracas, with reports also pointing to incidents across other parts of the region. An elite U.S. force was reportedly behind Maduro's capture from Venezuela's capital. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue