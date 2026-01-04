Trump Says Maduro, Wife Captured, Flown Out As U.S. Conducts 'Large Scale Strike' On Venezuela

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:41 am IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted that American forces carried out strikes linked to Venezuela, claiming that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in the operation. Trump’s statement came just hours after a powerful explosion rocked Caracas, with reports also pointing to incidents across other parts of the region. An elite U.S. force was reportedly behind Maduro's capture from Venezuela's capital. Watch