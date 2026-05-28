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Trump Says 'Oil Prices Will Come Down' After Iran Conflict Ends, Rejects Weak Deal | Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a hardline tone on Iran during a cabinet meeting, declaring that the U.S. would not accept a “weak deal” and insisting Tehran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Trump also claimed oil and gasoline prices would “come down” once the Iran conflict situation stabilizes. He said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen under international oversight, rejected sanctions relief for Iran, and warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail. Trump also pushed for more Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords as talks continue.

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Published28 May 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Trump Says 'Oil Prices Will Come Down' After Iran Conflict Ends
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