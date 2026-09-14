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Trump Says Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Diesel Infrastructure ‘Hurt the World'

U.S. President Donald ‌Trump on Sunday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were causing a shortage of the ​fuel that is 'hurting the world'.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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Trump Says Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Diesel Infrastructure ‘Hurt the World'
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