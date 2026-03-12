Trump Says 'US Won' Iran War But Senator Exposes Secret Plan To Send US Troops

Donald Trump claimed the United States had already “won” the Iran war, saying the conflict was effectively over in the first hour. But U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal has raised serious concerns after a classified briefing, warning that Washington may still be moving toward deploying American ground troops in Iran. The senator said he left the briefing “angry and dissatisfied,” with more questions than answers about the war’s cost and risks to U.S. lives. As tensions escalate in the Gulf and Iran continues attacks across the region, Trump’s victory claim is now facing intense scrutiny and political backlash in Washington.