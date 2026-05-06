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Trump Sparks Row After Bizarre Iran War Remarks To School Kids | WATCH

US President Donald Trump sparked massive controversy after describing the Iran war in graphic detail to a group of school children at the White House.During an event meant to promote children’s physical fitness, Trump told the kids that Iran was “two weeks away from killing them” and described B-2 bomber strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, claiming the facilities were “obliterated.”The moment quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism for discussing military strikes and nuclear threats in front of young children.

Livemint
Published6 May 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Trump Sparks Row After Bizarre Iran War Remarks To School Kids | WATCH
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